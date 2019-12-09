They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers but they're thugs, says Mokone

Are views that South Africa has become a gangster state an overstatement..or is it the truth?

This was highlighted after threats against Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and accountants on his staff, after they released less than rosy stats about the country's finances.

Sunday Times parliamentary editor, Thabo Mokone wrote this weekend, that sadly this is the reality we are facing in South Africa.

It's actually very concerning what's happening out there. This has been an issue for quite a while and I don't think it is getting the necessary attention. Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times

Mokone cites an example last year where an auditor was attacked by municipal officials at a Gauteng municipality after investigating financial records.

Last week Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu detailed eight incidents where top officials like CFOs and municipal managers, are just brazenly offering bribes to auditors, trying to see to it that these auditors don't reveal the rot that is taking place in some of these municipalities. Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times

They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers, but I don't think they are. These are clearly thugs running our municipalities. Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times

He does not believe the staff of the Auditor-General's officer would accept bribes.

They need to be protected from these thugs out there in the municipalities. Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times

The Auditor-General has said he is in talks with the South African Police Services (SAPS) to organise protection.

Mokone says the onus is on Parliament to follow Makwetu's advice but is concerned that after the report was delivered, they were unable to organise an urgent meeting.

They were just in a rush to leave for their Christmas break, so we will see next year and hope the issue will not be forgotten by then. Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times

He says Parliament could have invoked an urgent meeting and it is very disappointing, he says.

Listen to Thabo Mokone in conversation with Refilwe Moloto below: