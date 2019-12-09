They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers but they're thugs, says Mokone
Are views that South Africa has become a gangster state an overstatement..or is it the truth?
This was highlighted after threats against Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and accountants on his staff, after they released less than rosy stats about the country's finances.
Sunday Times parliamentary editor, Thabo Mokone wrote this weekend, that sadly this is the reality we are facing in South Africa.
It's actually very concerning what's happening out there. This has been an issue for quite a while and I don't think it is getting the necessary attention.Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times
Mokone cites an example last year where an auditor was attacked by municipal officials at a Gauteng municipality after investigating financial records.
Last week Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu detailed eight incidents where top officials like CFOs and municipal managers, are just brazenly offering bribes to auditors, trying to see to it that these auditors don't reveal the rot that is taking place in some of these municipalities.Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times
They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers, but I don't think they are. These are clearly thugs running our municipalities.Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times
He does not believe the staff of the Auditor-General's officer would accept bribes.
They need to be protected from these thugs out there in the municipalities.Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times
The Auditor-General has said he is in talks with the South African Police Services (SAPS) to organise protection.
Mokone says the onus is on Parliament to follow Makwetu's advice but is concerned that after the report was delivered, they were unable to organise an urgent meeting.
They were just in a rush to leave for their Christmas break, so we will see next year and hope the issue will not be forgotten by then.Thabo Mokone, Parliamentary Editor - Sunday Times
He says Parliament could have invoked an urgent meeting and it is very disappointing, he says.
Listen to Thabo Mokone in conversation with Refilwe Moloto below:
More from Politics
Tug-of-war over Blade Nzimande 'a proxy battle for the soul of SACP'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says Nzimande will fight back does not believe he will leave his ministerial position easily.Read More
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'
CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.Read More
NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered
'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA.Read More
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse'
The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue.Read More
Government places City of Tshwane under administration
Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city.Read More
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail.Read More
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa.Read More
'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season
Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.Read More
[WATCH] John finds Ace Magashule's remarks about the ANC laughable
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham couldn't help but laugh at Magashule's reasons for why people come back to the ANC.Read More