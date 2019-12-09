'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'

I feel quite strongly that we cannot ignore the global requirement for the wealthy to reckon with their disproportionate fortune in an increasingly rageful world. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

According to UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, that includes you and me, says Refilwe.

The propensity for tax avoidance rises as income and wealth rise, she says. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says labour is the most exploited factor of the capitalist process.

There is a global revolt against the unequal distribution of wealth. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Should we introduce a wealth tax?

