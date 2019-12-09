Tug-of-war over Blade Nzimande 'a proxy battle for the soul of SACP'
South African Communist Party (SACP) is gathering for its national congress and at the centre will be a tug of war over Member of Parliament, Blade Nzimande.
Insiders say one faction wants Nzimande to commit to the party and take up the role of Secretary-General as a full-time post, which would mean turning his back on post in the Cabinet as higher education minister.
Blade Nzimande has been at the helm of the SACP since 1998.
Political analyst and author Jan Jan Joubert talks to Refilwe Moloto about this tricky situation
I think it is a proxy battle for the soul of the Communist Party.Jan-Jan Jouber, Political analyst and author
He says the SACP has been debating splitting from the African National Congress ANC) for 15 years and contesting the elections on its own.
This is just another episode in that battle.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political analyst and author
He says the breakaway push has strengthened within the party but so far has not been able to muster a majority.
He says there are still some Cabinet members with Communist Party roots.
To what extent does the ANC power balance rely on SACP support?
It is unclear, but more so in the urban and industrialised parts of the country.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political analyst and author
Joubert says there are two key areas recently in the spotlight where the SACP differs from the ANC.
Firstly, the legislation signed into law last week giving greater power to the feudal system of traditional leadership, and secondly, is the privatisation moves by government.
Would Nzimande go quietly from Cabinet?
Joubert says he does not believe he will leave his ministerial position for a full-time SACP job.
I think he will fight back very strongly.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political analyst and author
Listen to the interview and analysis below:
