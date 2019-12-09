Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4
Eskom will escalate load shedding to stage 4 from 10am on Monday morning.
We regret that due to additional loss of units at our power stations, Stage 2 loadshedding will move to Stage 4 as from 10:00 to 23:00#Loadshedding@News24 @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @CityofJoburgZA @TrafficSA @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2019
Stage 4 will last until 11pm on Monday night, due to the loss of additional generating units at power stations.
The latest round of rolling blackouts began last week Thursday and continued over the weekend at varying stages.
