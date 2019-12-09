Streaming issues? Report here
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Items to show
Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town

9 December 2019 10:36 AM
by
Tags:
Working on Fire
Volunteer Wildfire Services
fire chief
firefighting
Ian Schnetler
Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze on the mountain slopes in Simon’s Town.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and an aircraft was deployed to help with water-bombing.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service and crews affiliated with Table Mountain National Park remain on the scene, says fire chief Ian Schnetler.

We've still got firefighting crews with us.

Ian Schnetler, Chief fire officer - City of Cape Town

It spread from Rocklands upwards over the mountain.

Ian Schnetler, Chief fire officer - City of Cape Town

Schnetler says that the so-called 'fire season' is a misconception because the city experiences fires throughout the year.

He does agree, however, that wildfires are more frequent over the summer.

The wildland fires and the vegetation fires do start picking up in the summertime.

Ian Schnetler, Chief fire officer - City of Cape Town

In preparation for these fires, Schnetler says over 200 firefighters will be on duty per day and another 120 seasonal firefighters are being deployed starting this week.

Municipal fire crews work in conjunction with other firefighting agencies, such as Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Services and the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association, he explains.

RELATED: Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go

Firefighters contained a mountain blaze in Camps Bay along Lower Kloof Road last week Friday.

In a separate incident on Sunday, crews were deployed to battle a fire at Dassenberg Road in Atlantis.

Listen to the discussion with Zain Johnson:


