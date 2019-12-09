Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town
Firefighters are still battling a blaze on the mountain slopes in Simon’s Town.
The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and an aircraft was deployed to help with water-bombing.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service and crews affiliated with Table Mountain National Park remain on the scene, says fire chief Ian Schnetler.
🔥Fire Alert🔥— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) December 8, 2019
Table Mountain National Park has dispatched a Heuy Helicopter, together with crews from @NCCWildfires, @vwsfires and @wo_fire to suppress a fire in the Rocklands farm in Simonstown.#Fire #FireSeason #SANParks #LiveYourWild #tablemountainnationalpark pic.twitter.com/1B3MxyXChn
#NEWSTART - above Rocklands Simonstown@TableMountainNP @NCCWildfires crews as well as the our @NCCEnviron private agency crews are responding.#WeHaveGotYourBack#FireIsEveryonesFight— NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) December 8, 2019
We've still got firefighting crews with us.Ian Schnetler, Chief fire officer - City of Cape Town
It spread from Rocklands upwards over the mountain.Ian Schnetler, Chief fire officer - City of Cape Town
Schnetler says that the so-called 'fire season' is a misconception because the city experiences fires throughout the year.
He does agree, however, that wildfires are more frequent over the summer.
The wildland fires and the vegetation fires do start picking up in the summertime.Ian Schnetler, Chief fire officer - City of Cape Town
In preparation for these fires, Schnetler says over 200 firefighters will be on duty per day and another 120 seasonal firefighters are being deployed starting this week.
Municipal fire crews work in conjunction with other firefighting agencies, such as Working on Fire, Volunteer Wildfire Services and the Cape Peninsula Fire Protection Association, he explains.
RELATED: Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go
Firefighters contained a mountain blaze in Camps Bay along Lower Kloof Road last week Friday.
In a separate incident on Sunday, crews were deployed to battle a fire at Dassenberg Road in Atlantis.
Listen to the discussion with Zain Johnson:
More from Local
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'
Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.Read More
Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management
Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers.Read More
Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working
Cape Town Mayco Member for Transport Felicity Purchase says the machines are old and need replacing.Read More
Farming 'compassion trainer' saves elderly motorist from danger on N2
Lead SA: SPCA officer Thembi Nomkala on rescuing an 80-year-old motorist and how his work involves keeping farm animals off N2.Read More
Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight
Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday. It says it is "conserving emergency reserves" for the week ahead.Read More
Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week
The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday.Read More
Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2
Eskom says continued load shedding is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.Read More
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season
Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More