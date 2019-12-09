Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management

Park management insists that Lion's Head is safe to use following the saga over infrastructure maintenance earlier this year.

Parts of Lion's Head were closed for safety and renovation work for three months at the start of the year.

A team was contracted by Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) to carry out work on the ladder and staples at a particular section of the trail.

But when the trail reopened in March, Cape Town's hikers raised safety concerns because of the shoddy maintenance work.

TMNP area north manager Wana Bacela says a new contractor was hired to rectify the sub-par upgrades on the site.

According to Bacela, the original contractor responsible for the dodgy maintenance work was not paid by officials.

After the shoddy work that was done by the contractors from Bloemfontein, we did an assessment. Wana Bacela, Area manager: North - Table Mountain National Park

We then decided to appoint a local person to rectify the shoddy work. Wana Bacela, Area manager: North - Table Mountain National Park

I can safely say some of the work was rectified and people are now using Lion's Head. Wana Bacela, Area manager: North - Table Mountain National Park

He says that the popular hiking spot remains safe and adds that maintenance will be conducted on an on-going basis.

