5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
UniteBehind responds to Mbalula's PRASA announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
CSA latest with Neil Manthorpe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:05
How loadshedding is impacting business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 16:20
Miss Universe and the natural hair debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Cooke - Event Organiser at ...
Today at 16:55
CARS with Juliet McGuire: Hyundai Venue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson on Herman Mashaba's political future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
City interdicts Green Market Square refugees
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
Tomorrow at 06:25
Cape Town CBD loadshedding exemption - fair?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : WhatsApp Promises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Demi Pretorius - Associate at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:50
Interview - National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat? Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game. 8 December 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane The aim of the People’s Dialogue is to build engagement with SA citizens, but a political party is not out of the question. 9 December 2019 1:25 PM
'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them' Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, weighs in on the new version of the guide for ministers. 9 December 2019 1:22 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa. 9 December 2019 12:45 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers. 9 December 2019 11:24 AM
Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze. 9 December 2019 10:36 AM
View all Local
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad" Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be. 9 December 2019 12:42 PM
5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season. 9 December 2019 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa. 9 December 2019 12:45 PM
Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4 Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on. 9 December 2019 9:36 AM
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth' CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax. 9 December 2019 8:31 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck

9 December 2019 12:13 PM
by
Tags:
Budget
Festive Season
Paul Roelofse
financial planner
bonus
salary
early December pay
Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season.

Many people will be getting paid early this month as they prepare for the holidays.

A fortunate few will also receive 13th cheques or bonuses from their employers.

But financial planner Paul Roelofse warns that bonuses and early December payments should not be spent before creating a budget.

He says January expenses need to be taken into account before money is spent over the holiday period.

The costs of January should come out of your paycheck now.

Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

These are five key questions on Roelofse's checklist:

  • Have you made an informed decision about your medical aid for next year?
  • Do you have sufficient funds in your account for debit orders come January 1st?
  • Have you set aside money for January expenses, including school fees?
  • Have you had a valuation of your property for your home insurance?
  • Is your car valuation up to date with your insurance provider?

We don't want to come back to January with surprises.

Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

Listen to the expert financial advice:


9 December 2019 12:13 PM
by
Tags:
Budget
Festive Season
Paul Roelofse
financial planner
bonus
salary
early December pay

More from Lifestyle

roxy-davisjpeg

'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'

9 December 2019 1:55 PM

Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabelo-thathe-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"

9 December 2019 12:42 PM

Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

snail-container-home-pixabaycom

Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC

7 December 2019 4:50 PM

As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

val-de-vie-estate-website-imagejpg

Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again

6 December 2019 12:20 PM

Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140323Earth.jpg

2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'

5 December 2019 5:18 PM

The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

emo-adams-michelle-gildenhuysjpg

Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids

5 December 2019 3:10 PM

The singer and the model boss share the secrets of their happy marriage and parenting styles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

World

Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4

Business

Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working

Local

EWN Highlights

15 beaches in the Cape where lost children will easily be reunited with parents

9 December 2019 2:37 PM

'Pay back the money': ANC calls for charges against DA & former MMC

9 December 2019 2:16 PM

Russia banned from Olympics for four years over doping scandal - TASS

9 December 2019 1:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA