Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced at a Monday press briefing that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been placed under administration.
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque talks to Clement Manyathela about the move.
Mbalula says placing Prasa under administration will help with swift and rapid decisions that need to be made.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Mbalula says the situation at Prasa currently is dire and needs bold action.
Prasa’s interim board has also been dissolved with immediate effect. Mbalula says a number of interim boards have been appointed and dissolved in the past, and nothing has changed.
He also announced the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa with immediate effect.
Mpondo has 12 months to work on the new strategy, reports Lindeque.
A new board will then be appointed.
He says there needs to be consequences for those responsible for mismanagement.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview below:
