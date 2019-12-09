Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
UniteBehind responds to Mbalula's PRASA announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mmeli Dube - #UniteBehind Co ordinator
Today at 15:40
CSA latest with Neil Manthorpe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:05
How loadshedding is impacting business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 16:20
Miss Universe and the natural hair debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Cooke - Event Organiser at ...
Today at 16:55
CARS with Juliet McGuire: Hyundai Venue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson on Herman Mashaba's political future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
City interdicts Green Market Square refugees
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Remembering Ben Turok
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
Tomorrow at 06:25
Cape Town CBD loadshedding exemption - fair?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : WhatsApp Promises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Demi Pretorius - Associate at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:50
Interview - National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat? Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game. 8 December 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane The aim of the People’s Dialogue is to build engagement with SA citizens, but a political party is not out of the question. 9 December 2019 1:25 PM
'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them' Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, weighs in on the new version of the guide for ministers. 9 December 2019 1:22 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa. 9 December 2019 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers. 9 December 2019 11:24 AM
Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze. 9 December 2019 10:36 AM
View all Local
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad" Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be. 9 December 2019 12:42 PM
5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season. 9 December 2019 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa. 9 December 2019 12:45 PM
Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4 Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on. 9 December 2019 9:36 AM
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth' CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax. 9 December 2019 8:31 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Business

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration

9 December 2019 12:45 PM
by
Tags:
PRASA
Minister of Transport
administration
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced at a Monday press briefing that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been placed under administration.

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque talks to Clement Manyathela about the move.

Mbalula says placing Prasa under administration will help with swift and rapid decisions that need to be made.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Mbalula says the situation at Prasa currently is dire and needs bold action.

Prasa’s interim board has also been dissolved with immediate effect. Mbalula says a number of interim boards have been appointed and dissolved in the past, and nothing has changed.

He also announced the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa with immediate effect.

Mpondo has 12 months to work on the new strategy, reports Lindeque.

A new board will then be appointed.

He says there needs to be consequences for those responsible for mismanagement.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


9 December 2019 12:45 PM
by
Tags:
PRASA
Minister of Transport
administration

More from Politics

Herman Mashaba

Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane

9 December 2019 1:25 PM

The aim of the People’s Dialogue is to build engagement with SA citizens, but a political party is not out of the question.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180830mabuza00jpg

'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them'

9 December 2019 1:22 PM

Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, weighs in on the new version of the guide for ministers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190130-ben-turok-edjpg

ANC veteran Professor Ben Turok dies

9 December 2019 12:38 PM

Former anti-apartheid activist and economics professor Ben Turok died on Monday morning. He was 92-years old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blade-nzimande1jpg

Tug-of-war over Blade Nzimande 'a proxy battle for the soul of SACP'

9 December 2019 8:54 AM

Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says Nzimande will fight back does not believe he will leave his ministerial position easily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'

9 December 2019 8:31 AM

CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bribery bribes corruption municipalities state capture 123rfpolitics 123rf

They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers but they're thugs, says Mokone

9 December 2019 8:15 AM

Sunday Times parliamentary editor Thabo Mokone explains his views expressed about our gangster state in his weekend article.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tau Lekoa Mine

NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered

8 December 2019 10:48 AM

'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nico SAA.jpg

'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse'

7 December 2019 12:18 PM

The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane City Hall Pretoria 123rfpolitics 123rflocal 123rf

Government places City of Tshwane under administration

6 December 2019 1:06 PM

Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Terrorist attacks ion South Africa terrorism 123rfpolitics 123rf

Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town

6 December 2019 12:46 PM

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Pylons, electricity, load shedding

Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4

9 December 2019 9:36 AM

Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'

9 December 2019 8:31 AM

CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tau Lekoa Mine

NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered

8 December 2019 10:48 AM

'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nico SAA.jpg

'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse'

7 December 2019 12:18 PM

The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

6 December 2019 4:54 PM

It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171024-uberedjpg

Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo

6 December 2019 4:30 PM

Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191204bosasajpg

Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction

6 December 2019 2:39 PM

Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

81a3255d-f359-4d9d-99ef-4b30a09cca2e.jpg

5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA

6 December 2019 1:55 PM

Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains which decisions should be a top priority for SAA's business rescue practitioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

val-de-vie-estate-website-imagejpg

Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again

6 December 2019 12:20 PM

Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

World

Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4

Business

Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working

Local

EWN Highlights

15 beaches in the Cape where lost children will easily be reunited with parents

9 December 2019 2:37 PM

'Pay back the money': ANC calls for charges against DA & former MMC

9 December 2019 2:16 PM

Russia banned from Olympics for four years over doping scandal - TASS

9 December 2019 1:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA