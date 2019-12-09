ANC veteran Professor Ben Turok dies

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Professor Ben Turok has died.

The former anti-apartheid activist and economics professor died in the early hours of Monday.

He was 92-years old.

ANC stalwart Murphy Morobe described his fellow comrade as a legend who had a 'good innings'.

Morobe says Turok did not shy away from the truth and was an example to all South Africans.

There is so much that Ben Turok stood for that many of us should live to emulate. Murphy Morobe, ANC stalwart

Listen to his reflections: