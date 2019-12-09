'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them'
Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu is briefing the media on the Ministerial Handbook and filling of vacant positions Public Service at a briefing on Monday.
The Guide for Members of the Executive replaces the former Ministerial Handbook.
Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, talks to Clement Manyathela about the new guidelines.
Manyathela suggests the perks in the copy released earlier in the year appear to be unchanged.
Shreiber disputes that this version was a draft at all.
It is important to note that the version that was released on 8 June this year, was in fact, not a draft version that needed to go through a process.Leon Schreiber, Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration - DA
In fact, it was the first revision of the Ministerial Handbook, notes Schreiber.
The version that came out on 8 June was a sham. It contained almost no changes.Leon Schreiber, Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration - DA
In the case of certain vehicles mentioned, the revised version removed all limits that the original handbook had in place, he adds.
Because of the huge public backlash that followed the publication of that handbook, the minister and president were forced to go back to the drawing board once again. Minister Mchunu referred to the new handbook in Parliament, as the so-called old new handbook.Leon Schreiber, Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration - DA
Schreiber questions whether real changes have subsequently been made.
He says what has emerged is that certain perks may simply be left out of the handbook, but still allowed by Parliament. The business class flights are one example he cites.
We need to keep a close eye at this briefing, as to whether there is going to be a sleight of hand to remove things from the handbook or whether they will simply remain in place, but just not be in the handbook.Leon Schreiber, Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration - DA
Listen to the interview below:
