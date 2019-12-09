Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he's working on a movement that could change the face of politics in South Africa.

The People’s Dialogue is the platform created by Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba after they both resigned from the DA.

The People’s Dialogue is described as a platform to discuss how to forge a better future for South Africa.

Maimane says his immediate priority is to build engagement with citizens.

Let's give the time and the space for a broader discussion to take place. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

He insists that the country needs a new movement to bring about change through a united vision.

Maimane admits that the political dialogues could possibly give birth to a new party to contest in the 2024 elections.

Adding another party isn't going to solve all these problems. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

I'm certainly not interested in just making the ballot list longer, I'm interested in a substantive change in this country. Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader

He maintains that he wants South Africans to congregate around a vision, not an individual.

Listen to the latest developments: