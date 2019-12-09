'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'

Roxy Davis, the owner of Surf Emporium, runs the biggest surf school in the world, and it's at Cape Town's famed local surf spot in Muizenberg.

But she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers find a place in the ocean through the Roxy Davis Foundation.

Her foundation aims to use surfing to bring about positive changes in people's lives in a myriad of ways.

The foundation assists those who are disabled, those who depression or PTSD or dealing with cancer or anyone who really needs it to use ocean-based therapy to help them improve their overall mental well-being

She says they want to make the ocean accessible to all South Africans, those that can afford it and those that can't.

In her own journey, despite only beginning surfing at the late age of 12-years-old, Roxy bagged 9 surfing competition titles. She was the first South African to represent the country in all three surfing disciplines at the World Champs.

She passionately believes surfing is for everyone and has no age limit, with the youngest she has taught being 18-months-old and quadriplegic Pam is 77.

There is no age limit. Whatever you want to do, you can do. Roxy Davis, Adaptive surf teacher and founder - Roxy Davis Foundation

The power of the ocean and the magic ability forces you to be in the present and on the moment, and everything else is washed away. Roxy Davis, Adaptive surf teacher and founder - Roxy Davis Foundation

Listen to the interview below: