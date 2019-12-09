'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
UniteBehind responds to Mbalula's PRASA announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mmeli Dube - #UniteBehind Co ordinator
Today at 15:40
CSA latest with Neil Manthorpe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:05
How loadshedding is impacting business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 16:20
Miss Universe and the natural hair debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Cooke - Event Organiser at ...
Today at 16:55
CARS with Juliet McGuire: Hyundai Venue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson on Herman Mashaba's political future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
City interdicts Green Market Square refugees
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Remembering Ben Turok
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
Tomorrow at 06:25
Cape Town CBD loadshedding exemption - fair?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : WhatsApp Promises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Demi Pretorius - Associate at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:50
Interview - National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat? Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game. 8 December 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane The aim of the People’s Dialogue is to build engagement with SA citizens, but a political party is not out of the question. 9 December 2019 1:25 PM
'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them' Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, weighs in on the new version of the guide for ministers. 9 December 2019 1:22 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa. 9 December 2019 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers. 9 December 2019 11:24 AM
Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze. 9 December 2019 10:36 AM
View all Local
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad" Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be. 9 December 2019 12:42 PM
5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season. 9 December 2019 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa. 9 December 2019 12:45 PM
Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4 Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on. 9 December 2019 9:36 AM
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth' CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax. 9 December 2019 8:31 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Local

'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'

9 December 2019 1:55 PM
by
Tags:
Surfing
Surf
Roxy Davis Foundation
Roxy Davis
Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.

Roxy Davis, the owner of Surf Emporium, runs the biggest surf school in the world, and it's at Cape Town's famed local surf spot in Muizenberg.

But she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers find a place in the ocean through the Roxy Davis Foundation.

Her foundation aims to use surfing to bring about positive changes in people's lives in a myriad of ways.

The foundation assists those who are disabled, those who depression or PTSD or dealing with cancer or anyone who really needs it to use ocean-based therapy to help them improve their overall mental well-being

She says they want to make the ocean accessible to all South Africans, those that can afford it and those that can't.

In her own journey, despite only beginning surfing at the late age of 12-years-old, Roxy bagged 9 surfing competition titles. She was the first South African to represent the country in all three surfing disciplines at the World Champs.

She passionately believes surfing is for everyone and has no age limit, with the youngest she has taught being 18-months-old and quadriplegic Pam is 77.

There is no age limit. Whatever you want to do, you can do.

Roxy Davis, Adaptive surf teacher and founder - Roxy Davis Foundation

The power of the ocean and the magic ability forces you to be in the present and on the moment, and everything else is washed away.

Roxy Davis, Adaptive surf teacher and founder - Roxy Davis Foundation

Listen to the interview below:


9 December 2019 1:55 PM
by
Tags:
Surfing
Surf
Roxy Davis Foundation
Roxy Davis

More from Sport

pexels-photo-1594934jpeg

Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?

8 December 2019 4:22 PM

Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JacquesFaul.jpg

Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

7 December 2019 4:03 PM

CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

6 December 2019 4:54 PM

It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

6 December 2019 1:07 PM

Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-roc-nationjpg

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

5 December 2019 2:11 PM

Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'

4 December 2019 6:38 PM

Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130dbd5b-5fb8-4f3f-acd1-7c5568a4d8ba.jpg

'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'

3 December 2019 9:10 AM

Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140227Newlands.jpg

Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA

2 December 2019 6:34 PM

Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fives-futbol-court-website-imagepng

Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend

27 November 2019 6:04 PM

The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

kabelo-thathe-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad"

9 December 2019 12:42 PM

Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive Season Christmas party end of year 123rflifestyle 123rf

5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck

9 December 2019 12:13 PM

Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

snail-container-home-pixabaycom

Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC

7 December 2019 4:50 PM

As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

val-de-vie-estate-website-imagejpg

Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again

6 December 2019 12:20 PM

Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140323Earth.jpg

2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'

5 December 2019 5:18 PM

The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

emo-adams-michelle-gildenhuysjpg

Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids

5 December 2019 3:10 PM

The singer and the model boss share the secrets of their happy marriage and parenting styles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

150102-Lions-head.jpg

Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management

9 December 2019 11:24 AM

Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160111ScarboroughFire03.jpg

Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town

9 December 2019 10:36 AM

Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working

9 December 2019 7:30 AM

Cape Town Mayco Member for Transport Felicity Purchase says the machines are old and need replacing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180928-ct-n2-highway-edjpg

Farming 'compassion trainer' saves elderly motorist from danger on N2

8 December 2019 1:42 PM

Lead SA: SPCA officer Thembi Nomkala on rescuing an 80-year-old motorist and how his work involves keeping farm animals off N2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pylon, electricity, load shedding

Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight

8 December 2019 9:12 AM

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday. It says it is "conserving emergency reserves" for the week ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141203Tutu2.jpg

Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week

7 December 2019 10:38 AM

The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191128powerjpg

Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

7 December 2019 9:12 AM

Eskom says continued load shedding is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season

6 December 2019 7:30 AM

Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity

5 December 2019 6:38 PM

The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

World

Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4

Business

Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working

Local

EWN Highlights

15 beaches in the Cape where lost children will easily be reunited with parents

9 December 2019 2:37 PM

'Pay back the money': ANC calls for charges against DA & former MMC

9 December 2019 2:16 PM

Russia banned from Olympics for four years over doping scandal - TASS

9 December 2019 1:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA