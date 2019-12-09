The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

Right now, Armitage is buying these three companies:

Sibanye

Transaction Capital

MTN

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital