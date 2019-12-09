Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town CBD loadshedding exemption - fair?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : WhatsApp Promises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Demi Pretorius - Associate at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 07:07
STAGE 6 LOADSHEDDING
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Ben Turok Tribute
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe
Tomorrow at 08:21
Talking About Newly Crowned Miss Universe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Travel with Matt Sterne- Morocco
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital

9 December 2019 7:34 PM
by
Tags:
MTN
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
stock picks
Anchor Capital
transaction capital
sibanye
Peter Armitage
the money show
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

Right now, Armitage is buying these three companies:

  • Sibanye

  • Transaction Capital

  • MTN

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital


