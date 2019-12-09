Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.
Right now, Armitage is buying these three companies:
-
Sibanye
-
Transaction Capital
-
MTN
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
