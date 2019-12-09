Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
Effects of load shedding: small business owners suffer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ibtisaam Abdul - Bakes and Co-founder at H and I Sweet and Savouries
Lorraine Johnson
Today at 20:25
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Driver’s licence scanners collect a lot more data than you think
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:05
SA's first woman Serjeant-at-Arms in Parliament
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Regina Mohlomi
Today at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
Brian Walsh - CEO at Entrepreneur.Co.Za
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: 4 stories of love and hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nella Etkind
Nella Etkind
Tomorrow at 06:25
Cape Town CBD loadshedding exemption - fair?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : WhatsApp Promises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Demi Pretorius - Associate at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 07:07
STAGE 6 LOADSHEDDING
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Travel with Matt Sterne- Morocco
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat? Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game. 8 December 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
View all Sport
Eskom load shedding moves to Stage 6 Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday. 9 December 2019 5:53 PM
Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane The aim of the People’s Dialogue is to build engagement with SA citizens, but a political party is not out of the question. 9 December 2019 1:25 PM
'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them' Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, weighs in on the new version of the guide for ministers. 9 December 2019 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers. 9 December 2019 11:24 AM
Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze. 9 December 2019 10:36 AM
View all Local
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad" Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be. 9 December 2019 12:42 PM
5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season. 9 December 2019 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week. 9 December 2019 7:34 PM
Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock' Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka on Eskom's shock announcement late Monday afternoon. 9 December 2019 6:47 PM
Eskom load shedding moves to Stage 6 Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday. 9 December 2019 5:53 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'

9 December 2019 6:47 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Bruce Whitfield
Dr Thabi Leoka
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
the money show
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka on Eskom's shock announcement late Monday afternoon.

Eskom's latest round of load-shedding has dealt another blow to the economy, just before the festive season. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews economist and strategist Dr Thabi Leoka. She feels that it's high time for more drastic measures. and that South Africa cannot wait five years. She is also shocked that nobody has been prosecuted yet.

I'm tired. South Africa is a very tiring country. One problem after another. We've lost 6000 megawatts of electricity.

Dr Thabi Leoka, economist

You find yourself in a place, digging yourself out of a hole. With taxpayers money. Hard-earned money to a state entity.

Dr Thabi Leoka, economist
Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Listen to the interview with Dr Leoka in the audio below

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The MoneyShow, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'


9 December 2019 6:47 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Bruce Whitfield
Dr Thabi Leoka
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
the money show

More from Business

mtn-sim-reusablejpg

Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital

9 December 2019 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom load shedding moves to Stage 6

9 December 2019 5:53 PM

Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191209fixgif

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration

9 December 2019 12:45 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pylons, electricity, load shedding

Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4

9 December 2019 9:36 AM

Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'

9 December 2019 8:31 AM

CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tau Lekoa Mine

NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered

8 December 2019 10:48 AM

'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nico SAA.jpg

'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse'

7 December 2019 12:18 PM

The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

6 December 2019 4:54 PM

It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171024-uberedjpg

Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo

6 December 2019 4:30 PM

Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191204bosasajpg

Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction

6 December 2019 2:39 PM

Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Cyril Ramaphosa grinning smiling

'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'

6 December 2019 9:35 AM

After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rural South Africa

How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa

5 December 2019 3:15 PM

Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

5 December 2019 8:56 AM

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sad-emoji-emoticon-smileyjpg

‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’

4 December 2019 8:52 AM

SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clothes tops hoodies sweatshirts

Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday

28 November 2019 1:31 PM

It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malcolm Gladwell

Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

26 November 2019 1:52 PM

Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite-cleanjpg

Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

26 November 2019 12:48 PM

Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20170919Farm Drought

Why it's important to classify droughts correctly

25 November 2019 5:58 PM

Not all droughts are the same. It's important to understand the different categories and their implications, a professor says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town aerial view 123rflifestyle 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards

25 November 2019 11:49 AM

The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom load shedding moves to Stage 6

Politics Business

[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

World

Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

‘Our cars were gone’: Holidaymakers recall Centurion floods

9 December 2019 7:08 PM

Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital

9 December 2019 6:36 PM

Minister Mchunu announces massive cuts to ministers' perks

9 December 2019 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA