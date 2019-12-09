Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'

Eskom's latest round of load-shedding has dealt another blow to the economy, just before the festive season. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews economist and strategist Dr Thabi Leoka. She feels that it's high time for more drastic measures. and that South Africa cannot wait five years. She is also shocked that nobody has been prosecuted yet.

I'm tired. South Africa is a very tiring country. One problem after another. We've lost 6000 megawatts of electricity. Dr Thabi Leoka, economist

You find yourself in a place, digging yourself out of a hole. With taxpayers money. Hard-earned money to a state entity. Dr Thabi Leoka, economist

Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

