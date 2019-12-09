Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town CBD loadshedding exemption - fair?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : WhatsApp Promises
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Demi Pretorius - Associate at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 07:07
STAGE 6 LOADSHEDDING
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Ben Turok Tribute
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe
Tomorrow at 08:21
Talking About Newly Crowned Miss Universe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Travel with Matt Sterne- Morocco
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone now sells at Vodacom

9 December 2019 7:54 PM
by
Tags:
MTN
IPhone
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Mara cellphones
the money show
Mara smartphones are now available from Vodacom participating outlets. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO.

Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone is here.

Mara smartphones are now available from Vodacom participating outlets all over South Africa.

Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO, says the phone's look and feel is comparable to an iPhone but lighter.

He is proud of the smart finish and unlimited storage on google cloud.

Properly made locally. This is a great achievement - proudly South African

Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO.

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone now sells at Vodacom


