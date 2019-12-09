Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone is here.

Mara smartphones are now available from Vodacom participating outlets all over South Africa.

Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO, says the phone's look and feel is comparable to an iPhone but lighter.

He is proud of the smart finish and unlimited storage on google cloud.

Properly made locally. This is a great achievement - proudly South African Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO.

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone now sells at Vodacom