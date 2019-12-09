Eskom load shedding moves to Stage 6
Eskom has tweeted that it regrets and sincerely apologises that stage 4 load shedding will move to Stage 6 as from 6:00 pm, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply.
We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. https://t.co/Nxo0ltbuee pic.twitter.com/YXdfI0PzrM— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2019
Here is how Stage 6 will work:
For more details about your area use this guide
