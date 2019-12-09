Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom load shedding moves to Stage 6

9 December 2019 5:53 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Stage 6
Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday.

Eskom has tweeted that it regrets and sincerely apologises that stage 4 load shedding will move to Stage 6 as from 6:00 pm, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply.

Here is how Stage 6 will work:

For more details about your area use this guide

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


