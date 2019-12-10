Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
Stage 6 load shedding a major blow to growth, tax revenue
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - Chief Executive at Pan African Capital Holdings
Today at 10:08
SA mines shut operations because of Eskom
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Allan Seccombe - Resources Editor at Business Day
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission: Imported Textiles
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andile Mange - Director Enforcement at National Consumer Commission
Travel: Morocco
Travel: Morocco
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Matthew Sterne - Senior Photojournalist at Getaway Magazine
Today at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Today at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist
Today at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
Opinion piece
Opinion piece
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
No Items to show
Court refuses to interdict Cape Town refugees

10 December 2019 7:00 AM
by
Tags:
Refugees
Cape Town City Council
JP Smith says the court has ordered all parties to meet by Friday and come to an amicable solution.

The refugees remain in and around the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square.

Their decision to move was postponed over the past few weeks due to the tragic drownings of a number of children from their community.

The court has ruled that it is not granting us the interdict to move them. It is expecting the Department of Home Affairs, SAPS, and the City to meet with the refugees before the matter reappears before the court on Friday - and we must seek some kind of solution, which I think is a tall order.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says the reason they took the matter to court was that no solution has been found over the past seven weeks.

The options that are acceptable to the refugees are beyond our reach, or not legally possible.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says Home Affairs is included in the court papers because, in the absence of a DHA intervention, all that remains is a law enforcement intervention.

We would prefer not to be in a situation where you have to rely on law enforcement.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

With limited tools available, Smith says the City has used its by-laws on what he says is a 'comparatively amicable basis.'

But every time we do so, we are blocked by a particularly hostile group of men who become quite violent and abuse, which would then require a much larger group of law enforcement.

JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the court ruling and how to implement it.

Listen to the interview below:


More from Politics

Coal mining mines energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers'

10 December 2019 8:51 AM

Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.

Read More

191021-medupi-edjpg

Eskom load shedding returns to Stage 4 after Monday's Stage 6 shock

9 December 2019 5:53 PM

Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday.

Read More

Herman Mashaba

Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane

9 December 2019 1:25 PM

The aim of the People’s Dialogue is to build engagement with SA citizens, but a political party is not out of the question.

Read More

180830mabuza00jpg

'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them'

9 December 2019 1:22 PM

Leon Schreiber, DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, weighs in on the new version of the guide for ministers.

Read More

191209fixgif

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration

9 December 2019 12:45 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa.

Read More

190130-ben-turok-edjpg

ANC veteran Professor Ben Turok dies

9 December 2019 12:38 PM

Former anti-apartheid activist and economics professor Ben Turok died on Monday morning. He was 92-years old.

Read More

blade-nzimande1jpg

Tug-of-war over Blade Nzimande 'a proxy battle for the soul of SACP'

9 December 2019 8:54 AM

Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says Nzimande will fight back does not believe he will leave his ministerial position easily.

Read More

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'

9 December 2019 8:31 AM

CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.

Read More

Bribery bribes corruption municipalities state capture 123rfpolitics 123rf

They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers but they're thugs, says Mokone

9 December 2019 8:15 AM

Sunday Times parliamentary editor Thabo Mokone explains his views expressed about our gangster state in his weekend article.

Read More

Tau Lekoa Mine

NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered

8 December 2019 10:48 AM

'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA.

Read More

EWN Highlights

Neighbours appeal for help for sickly Soshanguve woman (62) living in a shack
10 December 2019 8:31 AM

10 December 2019 8:31 AM

Gender commission slams Bogopane-Zulu's comments on GBV
10 December 2019 7:58 AM

10 December 2019 7:58 AM

Unions welcomes decision to place Prasa under administration
10 December 2019 6:45 AM

10 December 2019 6:45 AM

