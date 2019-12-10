Home
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat? Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game. 8 December 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers' Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom. 10 December 2019 8:51 AM
Court refuses to interdict Cape Town refugees JP Smith says the court has ordered all parties to meet by Friday and come to an amicable solution. 10 December 2019 7:00 AM
Eskom load shedding returns to Stage 4 after Monday's Stage 6 shock Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday. 9 December 2019 5:53 PM
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
Lion's Head hiking trail safe to use, insists TMNP management Despite some concerns about infrastructure maintenance earlier this year, park management says Lion's Head is now safe for hikers. 9 December 2019 11:24 AM
Fire crews still battling blaze in Simon's Town Cape Town's fire chief Ian Schnetler says municipal fire crews are working with other firefighting agencies to contain the blaze. 9 December 2019 10:36 AM
'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away' Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers. 9 December 2019 1:55 PM
"There's no monetary value on your presence as a dad" Kabelo Thathe explains how his journey to fatherhood has helped him become the best dad that he can be. 9 December 2019 12:42 PM
5 questions to ask yourself before blowing your early December paycheck Financial planner Paul Roelofse encourages households to create a budget before spending this festive season. 9 December 2019 12:13 PM
'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers' Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom. 10 December 2019 8:51 AM
17 funny Eskom memes to help you deal with the tragic absurdity of load shedding We feel powerless (and we are, literally!) but we can always laugh. 10 December 2019 8:44 AM
Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone now sells at Vodacom Mara smartphones are now available from Vodacom participating outlets. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO. 9 December 2019 7:54 PM
'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers'

10 December 2019 8:51 AM
Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.

It's there to protect the grid from total meltdown so the last thing you want is an uncontrolled meltdown, and that always remains a possibility even though it is small.

Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

All the factors cited by Eskom have contributed to this situation he says, from wet coal to breakdowns.

It is an unsurprising confluence of events, probably an event that should only happen once every 100 years.

Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

He says the mechanical breakdowns at Medupi were unexpected, as this is a new build.

The mechanical feeders to two of the boilers at Medupi broke down, and Eskom has not been able to tell us why that happened.

Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

And the wet coal?

Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers and does not jump into the fire.

Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

There has also been flooding at a number of plants.

Listen to the interview below:

Share this:
