'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers'
Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.
It's there to protect the grid from total meltdown so the last thing you want is an uncontrolled meltdown, and that always remains a possibility even though it is small.Ted Blom, Independent energy expert
All the factors cited by Eskom have contributed to this situation he says, from wet coal to breakdowns.
It is an unsurprising confluence of events, probably an event that should only happen once every 100 years.Ted Blom, Independent energy expert
He says the mechanical breakdowns at Medupi were unexpected, as this is a new build.
The mechanical feeders to two of the boilers at Medupi broke down, and Eskom has not been able to tell us why that happened.Ted Blom, Independent energy expert
And the wet coal?
Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers and does not jump into the fire.Ted Blom, Independent energy expert
There has also been flooding at a number of plants.
Listen to the interview below:
Eskom load shedding returns to Stage 4 after Monday's Stage 6 shock
Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa.Read More
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth'
CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.Read More
NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered
'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA.Read More
