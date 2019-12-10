Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.

It's there to protect the grid from total meltdown so the last thing you want is an uncontrolled meltdown, and that always remains a possibility even though it is small. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

All the factors cited by Eskom have contributed to this situation he says, from wet coal to breakdowns.

It is an unsurprising confluence of events, probably an event that should only happen once every 100 years. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

He says the mechanical breakdowns at Medupi were unexpected, as this is a new build.

The mechanical feeders to two of the boilers at Medupi broke down, and Eskom has not been able to tell us why that happened. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

And the wet coal?

Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers and does not jump into the fire. Ted Blom, Independent energy expert

There has also been flooding at a number of plants.

