17 funny Eskom memes to help you deal with the tragic absurdity of load shedding
So, 12 years after South Africans first got load-shat on by Eskom – it’s back, and badder than ever.
On Monday, barely minutes after Eskom hit us with stage-6 load-shedding for the first time ever, longsuffering citizens started flooding the interwebs with Eskom memes.
You’ve got to laugh, because if you start crying you may never stop.
More from Business
South Africa has the longest working hours in the world - University of Oxford
In South Africa, those lucky enough to have jobs work themselves to death, according to Our World in Data (University of Oxford).Read More
'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'
Is it fair? Geoff Jacobs (Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry) reckons it is and commends the City of Cape Town for doing so.Read More
'I feel quite strongly that we are literally feeling our way around in the dark'
Refilwe Moloto says the negative outlook for SA in 2019 from investors speaks to a Cabinet not in control of the economy.Read More
'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers'
Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.Read More
Made in South Africa: The Mara smartphone now sells at Vodacom
Mara smartphones are now available from Vodacom participating outlets. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ashish Thakkar, Mara's CEO.Read More
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.Read More
Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka on Eskom's shock announcement late Monday afternoon.Read More
Eskom load shedding returns to Stage 4 after Monday's Stage 6 shock
Eskom sent out a tweet announcing load shedding would change to Stage 6 at 6:00pm on Monday.Read More
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula places Prasa under administration
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says Minister Mbalula has appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the new administrator at Prasa.Read More
Eskom bumps up load shedding to stage 4
Eskom announced that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding from 10am until 11pm on Monday as it battles to keep the lights on.Read More