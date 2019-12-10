'I feel quite strongly that we are literally feeling our way around in the dark'
I feel quite strongly about this...even if one puts on most optimistic rose-tinted lenses, one thing that is unavoidable in 2019 is a sharply deteriorating outlook from investors.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She weighs in on SAA and Prasa, placed under administration.
And for the first time ever, SA moved to Stage 6 load shedding...with barely any warning.
It speaks to a head that does not know what its own body is doing.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
We are quite literally feeling our way around in the dark.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says it seems Cabinet is not in control of the economy.
CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax.Read More