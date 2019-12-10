Streaming issues? Report here
'Driving R700k rather than R1.2 million car not a sacrifice Mr Mchunu!' John Maytham gets fired up about so-called changes to the Ministerial Handbook.
'I feel quite strongly that we are literally feeling our way around in the dark' Refilwe Moloto says the negative outlook for SA in 2019 from investors speaks to a Cabinet not in control of the economy.
'Wet fine coal is like Johnson's Baby Powder. It clings to the conveyers' Independent energy analyst Ted Blom says the level of load shedding is purely dictated by the level of breakdowns within Eskom.
View all Politics
'I feel quite strongly that we are literally feeling our way around in the dark'

10 December 2019 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Economy
Politics
negative outlook
Refilwe Moloto says the negative outlook for SA in 2019 from investors speaks to a Cabinet not in control of the economy.

I feel quite strongly about this...even if one puts on most optimistic rose-tinted lenses, one thing that is unavoidable in 2019 is a sharply deteriorating outlook from investors.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She weighs in on SAA and Prasa, placed under administration.

And for the first time ever, SA moved to Stage 6 load shedding...with barely any warning.

It speaks to a head that does not know what its own body is doing.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

We are quite literally feeling our way around in the dark.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says it seems Cabinet is not in control of the economy.

Listen below:

10 December 2019 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Economy
Politics
negative outlook

