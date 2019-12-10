'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'

Count yourself lucky if you live or work in Cape Town’s swanky Central Business District (CBD) – it’s exempted from load shedding.

Is it fair?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Geoff Jacobs, President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Any effort by the City to minimise the impact of load shedding must be commended. We understand that the exemption is because there are key installations in the city centre… big businesses, parliament, the provincial parliament, the City of Cape Town itself, a couple of hospitals… We haven’t heard from our members any sense of unfairness… Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The City of Cape Town can isolate even a single building [to exclude from load shedding]… When you do that on a larger scale, it’s relatively easy in the CBD – lots of businesses and people... logistics prevent the City from doing it [exempting large areas outside the CBD]… Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The City of Cape Town has done a great deal more than most municipalities to mitigate the risk that load shedding causes for businesses… When we had stage-2 load shedding in the country, the City of Cape Town brought it down to Stage-1 because it had its own generation… Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We anticipate that the situation at Eskom is going to deteriorate. We’re not hopeful… despite assurances… Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

