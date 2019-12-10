[WATCH] 'Driving R700k rather than R1.2 million car not a sacrifice Mr Mchunu!'

The new upgraded Minsiterail Handbook was released on Monday at a press briefing by Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.

For Senzo Mchunu to cast the fact that ministers will only be allowed to drive in a car that costs R700k as a sacrifice...excuse me? It's a sacrifice when you live in Khayelitsha and you have to pay R900 a month to take a taxi, instead of R190 to take a train, because your bloody government can't keep the trains running. That's a sacrifice! To downgrade from an R1.2 million car to an R700k car, excuse me, it is NOT a sacrifice!" John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk

John says there is no difference between these cars...except branding.

What is the difference between those cars? Boggerol!! John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk

