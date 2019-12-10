[WATCH] 'Driving R700k rather than R1.2 million car not a sacrifice Mr Mchunu!'
The new upgraded Minsiterail Handbook was released on Monday at a press briefing by Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu.
For Senzo Mchunu to cast the fact that ministers will only be allowed to drive in a car that costs R700k as a sacrifice...excuse me? It's a sacrifice when you live in Khayelitsha and you have to pay R900 a month to take a taxi, instead of R190 to take a train, because your bloody government can't keep the trains running. That's a sacrifice! To downgrade from an R1.2 million car to an R700k car, excuse me, it is NOT a sacrifice!"John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
RELATED: 'Ministerial handbook may use sleight of hand to remove perks, yet keep them'
John says there is no difference between these cars...except branding.
What is the difference between those cars? Boggerol!!John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk
Watch the spicy video below:
