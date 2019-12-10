Live audience was behind Zozibini Tunzi's 'very regal quality and authenticity''
The world is getting to know the brilliance of Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe.
Journalist Alexis Loinaz was in Georgia on Sunday night and got to experience the Miss Universe pageant in person.
He chats to Refilwe Moloto all the way from America.
When you are there it is quite different. You feel the energy you feel the dynamism and the excitement in the room. And you get a very strong sense of where the crowd is going, which contestants seem to be connecting and resonating with people.Alexis Loinaz, Journalist
He says the nuances are so palpable and not something you pick up watching it on TV.
I remember her coming out and there was just this very regal quality to her, and I remember how striking she was with the short hair which is something you don't see often at Miss Universe.Alexis Loinaz, Journalist
She was the first runner -up to walk out on stage, he says.
She just walked out being truely authentically herself, and that struck a chord and I think it really set the pace for how the evening was going to go.Alexis Loinaz, Journalist
There was so much diversity in that crowd.Alexis Loinaz, Journalist
He says he was sitting next to people who were supporting other candidates, but as the evening wore on, they began supporting Zozibini Tunzi.
They turned to me and said, South Africa, South Africa, I loved her answer.Alexis Loinaz, Journalist
She represents a sea-change of what pageants are and what a pageant contestant is thought to be and can be.Alexis Loinaz, Journalist
Listen to the interview below:
