Need student accommodation? New platform (free for students) has 70 000 listings
There isn’t nearly enough accommodation for students at university residences.
Now, there may be a tech-driven solution to the whole mess.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development at DigsConnect, a digital platform that connects students with landlords.
DigsConnect is the largest student accommodation marketplace in Africa.
It has everything from high-end apartments to cheap flats close to university campuses.
You can use an app or the website to search by location or university.
Thereafter you can use a filter for other relevant things (e.g. price, bedrooms, Wi-Fi, etc.).
DigsConnect is free for students.
We list about 70 000 beds on our platform across South Africa… We have a team that source properties… and curate communities…Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect
Our website traffic is off the charts lately…Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect
We send photographers out to our properties…Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect
Find student accommodation sooner rather than later… It’s always a mad rush… Start looking! Apply for properties – don’t wait for the last second!Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
