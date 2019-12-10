Streaming issues? Report here
Need student accommodation? New platform (free for students) has 70 000 listings

10 December 2019 3:02 PM
by
Tags:
Student accomodation
Pippa Hudson
DigsConnect
Alexandria Proctor
DigsConnect has everything from high-end apartments to cheap flats close to university campuses, says Alexandria Proctor.

There isn’t nearly enough accommodation for students at university residences.

Now, there may be a tech-driven solution to the whole mess.

Image credit: www.digsconnect.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development at DigsConnect, a digital platform that connects students with landlords.

DigsConnect is the largest student accommodation marketplace in Africa.

It has everything from high-end apartments to cheap flats close to university campuses.

You can use an app or the website to search by location or university.

Thereafter you can use a filter for other relevant things (e.g. price, bedrooms, Wi-Fi, etc.).

DigsConnect is free for students.

We list about 70 000 beds on our platform across South Africa… We have a team that source properties… and curate communities…

Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect

Our website traffic is off the charts lately…

Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect

We send photographers out to our properties…

Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect

Find student accommodation sooner rather than later… It’s always a mad rush… Start looking! Apply for properties – don’t wait for the last second!

Alexandria Proctor, Head of Business Development - DigsConnect

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


