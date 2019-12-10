It all started at the University of Cape Town, with a list of students needing digs.

Its founder, Alexandria Procter, says it was not long before other universities such as Stellenbosch and Potchefstroom signed on.

And now DigsConnect is Africa's largest student accommodation marketplace - almost like an Airbnb for longterm leases.

We just knew this was a cool brand - students liked it Alexandria Procter, founder - DigsConnect

Image credit: www.digsconnect.com

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Connect your digs