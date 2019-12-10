This term is defined by what it's not.

"Positive sentiment" has nothing to do with turning a blind eye to reality.

However, if you have positive sentiment you can more easily solve problems.

Chris Botha, Group Managing Director at Park Advertising, tells The Money Show how it works, and what influences attitude.

Try this, next time conversation at the braai turns bitter.

South Africans are the most confidently wrong nation in the world. Chris Botha, Group Managing Director - Park Advertising

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : Positive sentiment? How does one get it these days?