Glug Glug - the Sasol Super 100 TV ad from 1991, is still the most liked TV commercial of the last 35 years.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising analyst, reminds The Money Show why liking is a strong indicator of the success of an advertising campaign.

It's not inside it's on top was another iconic one. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Glug Glug' still our most beloved commercial of the last 35 years