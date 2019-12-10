Advertisement urging drivers to 'put their foot down' voted worst
An advertisement for the Mahindra XUV500 has been voted extremely irresponsible.
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, told The Money Show he felt the ad was especially bad considering local accident levels and driving standards.
It urges drivers to "try a different lane or make a new one".
It also encourages drivers to "unlike the signs" and to "put your foot down" - all in an urban environment.
I am probably going to be accused of being a nanny myselfAndy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to the soundclip here.
This article first appeared on 702 : Advertisement urging drivers to 'put their foot down' voted worst
