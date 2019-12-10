South African mines have ground to a halt as Eskom asks for 20% power savings. But apart from the actual power crisis, uncertainty about when load-shedding will be needed, is a main issue.

Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa and Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex, both agree that unpredictability is a big problem.

Uncertainty of whether it will happen tomorrow is the issue. Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa

The minute one problem is fixed, another turns up. Peter Attard Montalto - Intellidex

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom: Uncertainty is the issue as mines grind to a halt