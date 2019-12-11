NY Times journo explains Trump impeachment charges

US Democratic leaders on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. He is being charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president is said to have withheld aid to Ukraine due to personal and domestic politics.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week still on whether to send the charges to the full House of Representatives. They met Wednesday evening US time and will again on Thursday morning to consider the articles of impeachment.

New York Times political reporter Reid Epstein talks us through it.

He says the decision was made to go ahead with broader accusations as opposed to more specifics.

They put forward the two articles of impeachment in a tight nine-page document. Reid Epstein, Journalist - New York Times

Part of the idea was to make it as simple as possible and avoid any ancillary discussions about the meaning of the words in the impeachment documents are. Reid Epstein, Journalist - New York Times

Abuse of power is something the Democrats feel is a simpler burden for them to scale, he adds.

Going broader would make this vote harder. Reid Epstein, Journalist - New York Times

He says the question remains, what will happen when this hits the Senate in January? The House can impeach the president but the Senate has the job of removing the president.

There is not much expectation that any Republican member of the Senate will vote to remove the president at this point - even those not allied closely with Trump. Reid Epstein, Journalist - New York Times

20 Republicans and all Democrats would need to vote to remove him.

What is the end game then?

Part of it is to lay down a marker of some sort. Reid Epstein, Journalist - New York Times

He believes the Democrats will be making a case over the coming weeks that President Trump remaining in office represents a clear and present danger to American national security based on his conduct with Ukraine and the Russians.

