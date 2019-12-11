Streaming issues? Report here
Load shedding could come to an end this week, says Eskom COO

11 December 2019 10:28 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
Power
COO
Jan Oberholzer
Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer says rolling blackouts could be over by the end of this week. At least, for now.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer is optimistic that load shedding will be called off by the end of this week.

The possibility is high that towards the end of the week we will go to no load shedding. It's actually positive.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

The power utility has been battling to keep the lights on for the past six days, implementing load shedding at varying stages.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet with Eskom's leadership, including Oberholzer, on Wednesday.

South Africa plunged into unprecedented territory when Eskom announced stage 6 load shedding on Monday, causing panic among residents.

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 2 rotational load shedding until 11pm on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Oberholzer says Eskom has been faced with severe challenges but refuses to label the situation a crisis.

Stage 6 is undesirable but it's not a crisis.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

He says Monday's stage 6 announcement was a once-off scenario created by the perfect storm of conditions, including wet coal stockpiles and broken generating units.

According to Oberholzer, generating units continue to break down as a result of long-overdue maintenance and planned refurbishment at coal-fired plants.

We haven't done planned maintenance for the last decade or so.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We need capacity relief in order to fix our plant.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


