Block all pornography in SA, for the children! - Law Reform Commission of SA

If your children have phones, they’ve seen pornography.

Research by cybersecurity company Bitdefender shows:

Children are exposed to pornography for the first time at age 11, on average.

Kids younger than 10-years-old account for 22% of all porn consumed by under-18s.

Kids between 10- and 14-years old account for 36% of porn consumed by under-18s.

Most children learn about pornography through their parents’ internet searches, according to Ohio’s Internet Crimes Against Children.

The Law Reform Commission of South Africa wants Internet Service Providers to block all local and international porn content to safeguard children.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySocialLife, a firm that teaches students, parents and teachers about online safety.

Whatever we consume can influence the way we see life, other individuals, future partners or other genders… I see in their [children] faces some of the things they’re really, really confused by… [parents’ reaction] can cause shame… Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife

The Law Reform Commission proposes a serious ban on adult content… A very large, sweeping move… Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife

Parents need to get closer to their children… They have phones… They’re using social media… Parents must have conversations and make agreements… Kids are looking into these devices and nobody is looking over their shoulders… We’ve got to equip their minds and hearts and souls with balanced views. We’ve got to get them disciplined and self-regulated… Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife

At some stage, children become young adults and maybe they want to [watch pornography] and, maybe, it’s their sexual right to. Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife

