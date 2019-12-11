Block all pornography in SA, for the children! - Law Reform Commission of SA
If your children have phones, they’ve seen pornography.
Research by cybersecurity company Bitdefender shows:
-
Children are exposed to pornography for the first time at age 11, on average.
-
Kids younger than 10-years-old account for 22% of all porn consumed by under-18s.
-
Kids between 10- and 14-years old account for 36% of porn consumed by under-18s.
Most children learn about pornography through their parents’ internet searches, according to Ohio’s Internet Crimes Against Children.
The Law Reform Commission of South Africa wants Internet Service Providers to block all local and international porn content to safeguard children.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySocialLife, a firm that teaches students, parents and teachers about online safety.
Whatever we consume can influence the way we see life, other individuals, future partners or other genders… I see in their [children] faces some of the things they’re really, really confused by… [parents’ reaction] can cause shame…Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife
The Law Reform Commission proposes a serious ban on adult content… A very large, sweeping move…Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife
Parents need to get closer to their children… They have phones… They’re using social media… Parents must have conversations and make agreements… Kids are looking into these devices and nobody is looking over their shoulders… We’ve got to equip their minds and hearts and souls with balanced views. We’ve got to get them disciplined and self-regulated…Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife
At some stage, children become young adults and maybe they want to [watch pornography] and, maybe, it’s their sexual right to.Dean McCoubrey, founder - MySocialLife
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Opinion
Are you OK with regular load shedding for 8 months if that fixes Eskom for good?
“I’m prepared to do that,” says Kieno Kammies. “I say, take a year and fix the stuff!”Read More
'Today is 12th anniversary of first apology Thabo Mbeki made for load shedding'
Refilwe Moloto interviews a panel of Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers on the 12th anniversary of load shedding.Read More
'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'
Is it fair? Geoff Jacobs (Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry) reckons it is and commends the City of Cape Town for doing so.Read More
Stage 6 loadshedding: 'I am surprised at the shock'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka on Eskom's shock announcement late Monday afternoon.Read More
'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).Read More
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa
Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB).Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday
It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
More from Business
Eskom saboteurs are the empty suits that are running SA - Sikonathi Mantshantsha
The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says government leadership is truly to blame for the current Eskom mess.Read More
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year
How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?Read More
Aramco is now the world's largest listed company
This massive state oil producer is now the world's first $2 trillion company.Read More
How this CEO is putting surplus power back into the Eskom grid
Is there an option for mass solar supply to South Africa in the near future? This entrepreneur thinks so.Read More
Eskom: Some solutions right now
What are the immediate and existing solutions to Eskom's generation issues?Read More
Why we can't place all our SOEs under business rescue
Should we use business rescue to save all our parastatals? Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen explains why that's not a good idea.Read More
'I trust my members. It’s not in their capacity to sabotage Eskom'
"We don’t trust those engineers at Eskom. We don’t trust management and we don’t trust the board," says Joseph Montisetse (NUM).Read More
Task team plans to alleviate Cape Town port congestion
A task team has been created to deal with issues at the Cape Town port, from a shortage of cranes to heavy traffic flows.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole?
Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive wayRead More
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised.Read More
Drop the good/bad labels - How to help develop healthy eating habits in kids
Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer says it's parents who need to rethink their tendency to label food as good or bad.Read More
'My kids are better than me' - Prof. Jonathan Jansen on effective parenting
The influential professor of education discusses the importance of reinforcing the values you are trying to teach your children.Read More
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
Why you should take your boredom more seriously
Your boredom is very insightful. Writer Anna Hartford shares her thoughts on why we should be more invested in understanding it.Read More
'I feel as though I can conquer the world' - double lung-transplant recipient
Tanya Bothma and Dr Dr Greg Calligaro chat to Pippa Hudson on the second anniversary of the life-changing procedure.Read More
25 of the best books to read or gift this holiday season
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson reflects on some of the best books released this year and discusses a few gems with local publishers.Read More
Need student accommodation? New platform (free for students) has 70 000 listings
DigsConnect has everything from high-end apartments to cheap flats close to university campuses, says Alexandria Proctor.Read More