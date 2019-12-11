Ramaphosa discusses energy action plan with Mantashe and Gordhan
President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to deal with the ongoing energy crisis.
Ramaphosa left the country for Egypt on Monday but had to cut his trip short when Eskom announced stage 6 load shedding, causing panic among South Africans.
His spokesperson, Khusela Diko, says Ramaphosa was only alerted to the situation after his flight had taken off.
The president is now meeting with Gordhan and Mantashe to discuss the state of Eskom and alternative energy solutions.
Ramaphosa supports Mantashe's move to fast-track renewable energy projects by independent power producers, Diko explains.
President and Deputy President meet with Ministers Mantashe and Gordhan ahead of engagement with #Eskom Board and management this morning. The President is a Megawatt Park to receive a briefing on plans to mitigate and resolve the current electricity crisis pic.twitter.com/PPwm6ZrSis— Khusela Diko🇿🇦 (@KhuselaS) December 11, 2019
According to Diko, Ramaphosa wants emergency measures implemented at Eskom as well as additional options for generating capacity.
The Presidency has confirmed Ramaphosa will also meet with Eskom management to hear how the power utility will mitigate the current electricity crisis.
RELATED: Load shedding could come to an end this week, says Eskom COO
The President has called it a crisis. He said that the devastating effects of load shedding on our economy, on jobs and the general livelihood of people is a situation that is untenable.Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
Given the fact that Eskom literally holds the country at ransom whenever these outages happen, should we not be saying... how do we ensure that we are able to bring a lot more capacity onto the grid?Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Thumbnail image: Khusela Diko on Twitter
