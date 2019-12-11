From the political to the economic crises in South Africa, with the latest on the Eskom load shedding debacles, Refilwe Moloto says she is exhausted.

I feel quite strongly that I'm suffering from crisis fatigue. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I'm really tired of launching from crisis to crisis for several years now. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She reminds us that it is 12 years to the day when then-president, Thabo Mbeki made his first public apology for Eskom's load shedding crisis.

