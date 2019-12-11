Getting off the Eskom grid: New cost-saving solar technology coming in 2020
Installing solar technology can be expensive, but after a week of extreme load shedding it's an option many South Africans are considering anew because of its long-term benefits.
NorthFace Solar director Richard Pickering has good news - a new product is set to save clients even more money, not just over the long run, but in the short term.
It employs an "extend element" made from material used in many industrial processes that can be fitted into geysers, typically the biggest energy-munchers in a household.
This is made of a totally different heating technology. Edison has had would copper elements for forever, this is made from something called PTC, it's the stuff you use in car seats, car steering wheels...Richard Pickering, Director - NorthFace Solar
What this element does is something called non-linear heating and it essentially transfers heat at the most efficient rate possible.Richard Pickering, Director - NorthFace Solar
The net effect is a one third saving in your bill for R2,000 instead of a two-third saving for R20,000.
How do customers switch when the product comes on to the market? Pickering says it's as simple as a straight swop-out of your element.
You simply change it. The patents we have are designed around simply changing your standard element and sliding our one in instead.Richard Pickering, Director - NorthFace Solar
Any plumber can do it.Richard Pickering, Director - NorthFace Solar
And the cost? R1,950 plus VAT, says Pickering.
North Face Solar and sister company NorthFace Energy will be taking orders from mid-January. Find out more about the new element and accompanying battery on the website.
For more detail, take a listen:
