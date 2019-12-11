25 of the best books to read or gift this holiday season
Looking for a good book to snuggle up with these holidays or do you need a gift idea for someone's Christmas stocking?
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson rounded up some of the best books released in 2019, from fiction, non-fiction, memoirs and coffee table creations.
Holiday reads:
- Being Shelley by Qarnita Loxton
- Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Redi
- The Secrets we Kept by Lara Prescott
- The Cabin by Jorn Lier Horst
- The Testaments by Margaret Attwood
- Sleeper by Mike Nicol
Memoirs:
- Get me to 21 by Gabi Lowe
- I choose to live by Letshego Zulu
- The Blackridge House by Julia Martin
- Land of my Ancestors by Bohlale Tema
Cookbooks:
- Cape Mediterranean by Ilse van der Merwe
- Spice Odyssey by Cariema Isaacs
Social awareness books:
- Tomatoes and Taxi Ranks by Leonie Joubert
- The Last Elephants by Colin Bell and Don Pinnock
- Painted Wolves: a Wild Dog’s Life by Nicholas Dyer
Other books on Pippa's radar:
- Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
- The Grace Year by Kim Ligget
- Lee Child – Blue Moon
- The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
- Me by Elton John
- Wham George and Me by Andrew Ridgley
- Zephany by Joanne Jowell
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- You Will Be Safe Here by Damian Barr
- The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
Local publishers Tafelberg, Pan Macmillan SA and Penguin Random House SA helped review some of these titles along with listeners who shared their own recommended reads.
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
