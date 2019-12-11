25 of the best books to read or gift this holiday season

Looking for a good book to snuggle up with these holidays or do you need a gift idea for someone's Christmas stocking?

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson rounded up some of the best books released in 2019, from fiction, non-fiction, memoirs and coffee table creations.

Holiday reads:

Being Shelley by Qarnita Loxton

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Redi

The Secrets we Kept by Lara Prescott

The Cabin by Jorn Lier Horst

The Testaments by Margaret Attwood

Sleeper by Mike Nicol

Memoirs:

Get me to 21 by Gabi Lowe

I choose to live by Letshego Zulu

The Blackridge House by Julia Martin

Land of my Ancestors by Bohlale Tema

Cookbooks:

Cape Mediterranean by Ilse van der Merwe

Spice Odyssey by Cariema Isaacs

Social awareness books:

Tomatoes and Taxi Ranks by Leonie Joubert

The Last Elephants by Colin Bell and Don Pinnock

Painted Wolves: a Wild Dog’s Life by Nicholas Dyer

Other books on Pippa's radar:

Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

The Grace Year by Kim Ligget

Lee Child – Blue Moon

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

Me by Elton John

Wham George and Me by Andrew Ridgley

Zephany by Joanne Jowell

Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

You Will Be Safe Here by Damian Barr

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

Local publishers Tafelberg, Pan Macmillan SA and Penguin Random House SA helped review some of these titles along with listeners who shared their own recommended reads.

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: