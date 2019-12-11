'Today is 12th anniversary of first apology Thabo Mbeki made for load shedding'
We can’t depend on Eskom; new energy needs to be brought in urgently… The discussion around Eskom is a useless debate, we need to move from Eskom and look at other measures… Eskom has been fiddling with oil leaks, fixed one today, tomorrow there is another problem…Enoch Gondogwana, Head of Economic Transformation - ANC
Today is the 12th anniversary of the first apology Thabo Mbeki made for load shedding at an ANC fundraiser…Refilwe Moloto
Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers (REIPPP), specifically those producing electricity using wind, are restricted by the Maximum Export Capacity (MEC).
The MEC limits the amount of electricity wind farms may feed into the grid to a pre-agreed upon maximum.
Additional capacity goes to waste.
Construction of projects by 27 REIPPPs are about to be completed, adding 2300 MW to the grid. The first ones will connect to the grid in February 2020.
It takes just 18 to 24 months from the start of construction for a wind farm to begin producing electricity commercially.
813 MW of solar projects will connect to the grid between February 2020 and November 2020.
A large solar park takes between a year and 18 months to construct.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Reyburn Hendricks (Director at H1 Holdings), Mark Tanton (Board Member at the South African Wind Energy Association) and Vuyo Ntoi (Spokesperson at the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association).
Listen to the panel discussion in the audio clip below.
