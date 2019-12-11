How ghost kitchens are slowly changing the food delivery game in Cape Town

Your favourite fast-food delivery order could be coming from a ghost kitchen.

Ghost kitchens, also known as 'dark', 'virtual' or 'cloud' kitchens, are gaining traction in the Mothery City.

They are described as commercial kitchen facilities that are purpose-built to produce food specifically for delivery.

Different brands generally prepare their food in the shared, delivery-only spaces.

Darth Kitchens founder and CEO, Heini Booysen, says the increasing popularity of food delivery apps has given rise to these disruptive establishments.

Unlike traditional restaurants, dark kitchens don't have to be based at prime locations or high footfall areas.

As a result, the overhead costs are much lower, Booysen explains.

The main advantages of a dark kitchen are financial and flexibility. Heini Booysen, CEO - Darth Kitchens

Starting a restaurant has high financial risk. Heini Booysen, CEO - Darth Kitchens

In most existing ghost kitchens, different food companies work together, usually focusing on two cuisine types per establishment.

But Darth Kitchens wants to create its own line of food brands, cooking up as much as 10 cuisine types per kitchen in facilities across the country - starting in Cape Town.

We save a lot on rent. Our first dark kitchen in Cape Town CBD was an old panel beater that we transformed into a production kitchen. Heini Booysen, CEO - Darth Kitchens

Darth Kitchens have introduced food brands like Buddy’s Burgers, Fluent health bowls, Bagels Shmagels and Anvil Burger Co available exclusively via food delivery apps UberEats, Mr D and OrderIn.

The food brands are currently available in the Cape Town CBD and will soon expand to the northern and southern suburbs.

