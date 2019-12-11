Joburg ANC 'treading on dangerous ground' by electing new Speaker says DA

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is pushing ahead to elect a replacement for Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama, despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) maintaining that his removal from office was illegal.

The DA is boycotting the council meeting.

The party's provincial chair for Gauteng Mike Moriarty says the ruling party is treading on "very, very dangerous ground".

They are proceeding with a council meeting that is in our view, illegal. Mike Moriarty, DA provincial chair - Gauteng

There was a ruling that took place in council last Thursday. That ruling stands until in our view, it's overturned by a court. Mike Moriarty, DA provincial chair - Gauteng

Moriarty says the move can be challenged by anybody, not just the DA.

Any ordinary citizen that has a vested interest in the wellbeing of the city could challenge this. Mike Moriarty, DA provincial chair - Gauteng

The ANC is on very, very unsafe ground but be that as it may, they're trying to muster a quorum... They will then obviously go through the motions of the council business and have an election. Mike Moriarty, DA provincial chair - Gauteng

In light of this, what is the next step for the DA?

Moriarty says the party will take action in terms of its constitution against two councillors who are at the meeting in defiance of the caucus instruction, therefore achieving a quorum.

We actually want a precedent set here and let things be done consistent with a constitutional democracy. That's what we're seeking, no more, no less. Mike Moriarty, DA provincial chair - Gauteng

Listen to the conversation in the audio below: