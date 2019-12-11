Are you OK with regular load shedding for 8 months if that fixes Eskom for good?

(Also read, “Today is 12th anniversary of the first apology Thabo Mbeki made for load shedding”)

Eskom can’t keep patching things; we must fix it, Jan Oberholzer (Eskom Chief Operating Officer) told Kieno Kammies on Wednesday.

But to fix it said Oberholzer, he needs between 4000 MW and 5000 MW breathing room, sustained over a period.

pixabay.com

Are you willing to have regular load shedding for eight months – giving Eskom its 5000 MW?

Are you prepared to deal with scheduled power cuts from January to October – but knowing exactly when they’ll cut?

I’m prepared to do that! It’s a lot better than the lights on at all cost approach, which means running unmaintained power stations close to maximum capacity until something goes wrong. Then suddenly you get a message, ‘BREAKING NEWS! LEVEL 4! BREAKING NEWS! LEVEL 6!’… Kieno Kammies

I say, take a year and fix the stuff! Kieno Kammies

Gwede Mantashe needs to wake up and get those independent power producers online as soon as possible. Kieno Kammies

Listen to the audio clip below in which Kienno Kammies makes the case for a sustained period of load shedding to get it over and done with.