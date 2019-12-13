Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
Gearing up for a holiday road trip? Don't neglect those vehicle checks that can ensure you reach your destination safely.
The City of Cape Town is again providing a free safety check service until Friday 13 December.
Nicol Louw, technical consultant at CAR magazine urges motorists to make use of this opportunity and also runs through the essentials that need to be in order before you can brave festive season long-distance traffic.
Aside from having had its scheduled annual service, your vehicle needs to be roadworthy.
Roadworthy centres test more things than you can see with the naked eye. They also test your suspension, the bushes and so on.Nicol Louw - Technical consultant - CAR magazine
Don't neglect the basic checks you can do yourself, but that we often forget in the holiday rush. That includes a license disk that's not out of date.
While you're there, check that your wiper blades are not perished and also fill the container that actually squirts water on to your windscreen so that you can clean it while you drive.Nicol Louw - Technical consultant - CAR magazine
When it comes to the important issues of tyres, check pressure and tread and don't forget to make sure your spare wheel is in good condition and that you have your spanner and jack in the boot.
Make sure that they are legal: 1.6 mm tread depth, that's around the thickness of a match.Nicol Louw - Technical consultant - CANicol Louw - Technical consultant - CAR magaR magazinet - CAR magazine
The more mechanically minded drivers can actually pop their bonnets to check brake fluid levels and pack a basic tool kit for any self-repairs.
The City of Cape Town is offering free vehicle safety checks until 13 December between 8 am and 2 pm.
These are the centres where the service is offered:
• Bellville, Reed Street• Brackenfell, corner of Kruispad and Reservoir Streets
• Durbanville, 93B De Villiers Drive
• Gallow’s Hill, corner of Ebenezer and Somerset Roads, Green Point
• Goodwood, corner of Frans Conradie and Hugo Streets
• Hillstar, Plantation Road, Ottery
• Joe Gqabi, corner of Stock and Market Roads, Philippi East
• Kuils River, Fabriek Street
For more tips on being road-ready for the holidays, take a listen:
More from Local
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
Six people killed in KZN family massacre
It’s understood unknown suspects opened fire while a family was watching television on Wednesday night in a township near Durban.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole?
Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive wayRead More
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised.Read More
Drop the good/bad labels - How to help develop healthy eating habits in kids
Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer says it's parents who need to rethink their tendency to label food as good or bad.Read More
'My kids are better than me' - Prof. Jonathan Jansen on effective parenting
The influential professor of education discusses the importance of reinforcing the values you are trying to teach your children.Read More
Fatherhood and daughters: Here's why Mpho Popps takes his daughter on dates
Mpho Popps shares his views about modelling to his daughter what a good relationship with a man should look like.Read More
Why you should take your boredom more seriously
Your boredom is very insightful. Writer Anna Hartford shares her thoughts on why we should be more invested in understanding it.Read More
'I feel as though I can conquer the world' - double lung-transplant recipient
Tanya Bothma and Dr Dr Greg Calligaro chat to Pippa Hudson on the second anniversary of the life-changing procedure.Read More
25 of the best books to read or gift this holiday season
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson reflects on some of the best books released this year and discusses a few gems with local publishers.Read More
Block all pornography in SA, for the children! - Law Reform Commission of SA
If your child has a phone, she’s seen pornography. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dean McCoubrey of online safety firm MySocialLife.Read More
Need student accommodation? New platform (free for students) has 70 000 listings
DigsConnect has everything from high-end apartments to cheap flats close to university campuses, says Alexandria Proctor.Read More