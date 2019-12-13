Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday

Gearing up for a holiday road trip? Don't neglect those vehicle checks that can ensure you reach your destination safely.

The City of Cape Town is again providing a free safety check service until Friday 13 December.

Nicol Louw, technical consultant at CAR magazine urges motorists to make use of this opportunity and also runs through the essentials that need to be in order before you can brave festive season long-distance traffic.

Aside from having had its scheduled annual service, your vehicle needs to be roadworthy.

Roadworthy centres test more things than you can see with the naked eye. They also test your suspension, the bushes and so on. Nicol Louw - Technical consultant - CAR magazine

Don't neglect the basic checks you can do yourself, but that we often forget in the holiday rush. That includes a license disk that's not out of date.

While you're there, check that your wiper blades are not perished and also fill the container that actually squirts water on to your windscreen so that you can clean it while you drive. Nicol Louw - Technical consultant - CAR magazine

When it comes to the important issues of tyres, check pressure and tread and don't forget to make sure your spare wheel is in good condition and that you have your spanner and jack in the boot.

Make sure that they are legal: 1.6 mm tread depth, that's around the thickness of a match. Nicol Louw - Technical consultant - CANicol Louw - Technical consultant - CAR magaR magazinet - CAR magazine

The more mechanically minded drivers can actually pop their bonnets to check brake fluid levels and pack a basic tool kit for any self-repairs.

The City of Cape Town is offering free vehicle safety checks until 13 December between 8 am and 2 pm.

These are the centres where the service is offered:

• Bellville, Reed Street• Brackenfell, corner of Kruispad and Reservoir Streets

• Durbanville, 93B De Villiers Drive

• Gallow’s Hill, corner of Ebenezer and Somerset Roads, Green Point

• Goodwood, corner of Frans Conradie and Hugo Streets

• Hillstar, Plantation Road, Ottery

• Joe Gqabi, corner of Stock and Market Roads, Philippi East

• Kuils River, Fabriek Street

For more tips on being road-ready for the holidays, take a listen: