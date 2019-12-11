Post Office admits to shortage of stamps
The South African Post Office (Sapo) says it will release a new set of postal stamps next year.
Sapo spokesman Johan Kruger confirmed that the Post Office has a current shortage.
He responded to some queries made by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, from stamp shortages to delayed parcels and post office branch closures.
What's going on with stamps?
Here's what the Post Office had to say:
The Post Office currently does have a stamp shortage. This will soon be over as we are releasing new sets of stamps: We have just released a stamp set celebrating the SANNC British Delegation 1000. It is currently being distributed to post offices, and commemorates the visit of the SA National Native Congress to Britain in 1914.
In January next year we will issue stamps on Stars and Constellations of the Southern Skies, a new stamp celebrating the South African President, and Poets of Word and Sound. All these series are standard postage.
In February we will issue stamps celebrating the Social Grants (SASSA) system in South Africa and in March a set of stamps featuring our woodpeckers.
The post office realises very well that stamps have a very special appeal, but mail can still be sent. All our point of sale devices can print a postage label which can be used to show that postage has been paid.
And if you want to make sure you get hold of any of these special stamps, please send an email to SA.Stamps@postoffice.co.za.
What is the number of parcels posted by locals this year?
Letters and expedited mail items have dropped in line with international trends. Parcels are stable, but we import far more parcels into South Africa than we export. Most come from China - items ordered online.
What's the latest with the backlogs of incoming parcels?
Items are processed the day after arrival, except where items are detained by SARS because they are unsure of the import tax that should be levied. In these cases it’s best to send your invoice and tracking number to JIMCinvoiceRequired@postoffice.co.za.
International items do go through extensive clearance procedures so a reasonable delivery period is 10 days after arrival in South Africa. We are anticipating mail volume increase on all products from this week.
Listen to the discussion on ConsumerTalk:
Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.
Got a consumer case you need help resolving?
Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.
