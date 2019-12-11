Vuyo the BIG Dreamer is up to something new...

Miles Kubheka (aka Vuyo the BEEG Dreamer) is up to something new... this time in the ''cloud kitchen'' space. This involves shared cooking spaces that serve as centres from where food can be prepared for online deliveries.

It's called the millenial world, Bruce. And stars are a trust issue. Miles Kubheka, aka Vuyo - entrepreneur

