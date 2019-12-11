Adrian Maizey has bought several Starbucks outlets in South Africa - 17 in three cities.

He elaborates on new stores and future plans.

Starbucks is a luxury brand offering a superior customer experience. Adrian Maizey - Starbucks

Starbucks

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Meet the new owner of Starbucks SA