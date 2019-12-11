Well-connected men the biggest beneficiaries of land reform so far - report
Who is currently benefitting from land reform in SA?
Well-connected men, according to researchers at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).
It seems that wealthy men have been the predominant beneficiaries of land reform, based on a report by UWC's Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS).
Researchers studied 62 farms across five provinces that had been acquired through the current leasehold system.
The report's co-author Nkanyiso Gumede says farmworkers and women make a small portion of the total beneficiaries.
According to Gumede, political influence and governmental corruption has had a significant impact on inequitable land distribution.
We found that the distribution of land reform resources is skewed towards those who are economically powerful, those who are politically connected as well as agri business.Nkanyiso Gumede, Researcher - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies
We also found that women are under-represented. Only 19% of the 62 farms were given to women.Nkanyiso Gumede, Researcher - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies
18% of the farms went to farmworkers. But in most cases, strategic partners sare imposed on them, in some cases by civil servants.Nkanyiso Gumede, Researcher - Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies
Listen to the findings discussed on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
