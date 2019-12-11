Blaming the latest round of loadshedding on sabotage or a conspiracy is not accurate, says Andrew Kenny, Independent Energy Expert.

Plain incompetence should take the blame instead - such as Medupi's conveyor belt failure.

The Money Show also interviews Andrew Canter, Chief Investment Officer at Futuregrowth Asset Management. He talks about the successes and failures of state-run enterprises.

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, estimates that economic growth for the fourth quarter will be zero.

We've lost approximately 15 billion rand - equal to 60 Nkandlas Dr Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom-woes caused by 'plain incompetence - not sabotage'