EskomSePush app - 'We do it to help people feel a little happier'
In the midst of the loadshedding crisis, have you been making use of the EskomsePush notification app?
It's proved a hit with South Africans - on Stage-6-Monday it reached 1-million users.
Dan Wells co-founded the app with partner Herman Maritz. He says they both work full-time in the e-commerce industry and ventured into this demanding sideline as a service to their fellow-citizens.
We do it for fun and hopefully to make people feel a little bit happier about the situation.Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
Not surprisingly, the pair have been particularly busy since Eskom's shock announcement of Stage 6 power cuts on Monday afternoon.
We've been working quite a lot to get the new Stage 5-8 loaded and the schedules loaded.Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
Wells says they're grateful to the volunteers they roped in to help capture schedules from municipalities. All in all, it's a mammoth job.
We've got almost 50,000 suburbs that we monitor and I can't even recall the amount of municipalities we loaded in the different schedules from all over South Africa.Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
The only money they earn for their effort is from a "little advert" in the app which helps to lower the hosting costs, he says.
Wells acknowledges that sometimes information capture mistakes do slip in, with users actively involved in communicating with them. They added a chat function so that people can help each other out within communities.
What happens is that sometimes our users will email us and they'll say 'our power didn't go off at 2 o' clock like you told us' and they'll email again ten minutes later and say 'sorry, it did go off'.Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
That's why we added the chat function into the app. We called it ESP Chat and it's a nearby-based GPS location chat so you can talk to people within approximately two kilometres around you.Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
John asks whether the app will automatically refresh to include the new load shedding stages or if it must be downloaded again?
You'll need to keep an eye on out for an update on either the App Store or the Google Play Store for an update. The app release is rolling out now so in the next couple of hours that app version should be available on Google Play Store and the App Store usually takes a day or two longer.Dan Wells, Co-founder - EskomSePush
You can also check your load shedding schedule on CapeTalk, here.
For more on the challenges of running EskomSePush, take a listen:
Thumbnail image: @EskomSePush on Twitter
More from Local
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More