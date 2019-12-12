How this CEO is putting surplus power back into the Eskom grid

Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, has decided to give his surplus PV power back to the grid, despite not being paid for it.

He has built up photovoltaic panels on his house and has managed to put a kilowatt or two back into the grid.

He says municipalities should encourage residents to put panels into their houses that are connected to the grid.

The technology already exists. What's missing is the regulations allowing municipalities to buy electricity from someone other than Eskom. Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon

