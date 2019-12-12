How Cape Town decides which areas stays lit when darkness descends elsewhere

On Tuesday morning, we spoke to Geoff Jacobs, President of the Cape Chamber of Business and Industry about the exemption some areas enjoy from load shedding.

However, we continue to receive messages from listeners insisting that the Cape Town CBD has been getting its fair share of load shedding.

Either they are mistaken or the City of Cape Town has revised its policy.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy for the City of Cape Town, talks to Refilwe Moloto to clarify matters.

Nassiep says the City operates according to certain defining principles.

Certain sites are excluded in terms of an agreement with the government, for example, Parliament. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

There are also defined areas within the CBD that are exempted from load shedding.

The following areas are exempted. Parts of the Foreshore, up to Green Point in terms of the stadium, most parts of Mouille Point, Roggebaai areas, parts of Tamboerskloof, including the Cableway area. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

It is an attempt to keep congestion at bay and to prevent security threats; one of the reasons the City exempts the CBD. But that could change, he says.

But any exemption falls out the window once we go past Stage 6, as a result of the city to needing to shed as much load as required by Eskom at that particular point in time. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town does not follow an absolute rule when deciding the areas to exempt from load shedding.

It is largely dependent on which sub-stations are disconnected at a particular point in time and that will largely define the area that is exempted. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

He says the City is currently redefining the boundaries so that during the Festive Season, as much of the Tamboerskloof area as possible will be exempted.

Requests come in every day to exclude certain areas, he adds.

We do recognise the critical impact that load shedding is having. Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town

There are critical industries and tourism hotspots that are being considered for exemption.

He cites an example of a company like Afrox that produces medicinal oxygen, vital to healthcare.

The V&A Waterfront, for example, is currently not excluded, because they do have adequate generators to keep going - but it is a tourist hotspot, he says, and would be impacted if this failed.

Despite President Rampahosa's promise of no load shedding until 13 January, Nassiep says the City remains on high alert.

Listen to the interview below: