How Cape Town decides which areas stays lit when darkness descends elsewhere
On Tuesday morning, we spoke to Geoff Jacobs, President of the Cape Chamber of Business and Industry about the exemption some areas enjoy from load shedding.
RELATED: 'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'
However, we continue to receive messages from listeners insisting that the Cape Town CBD has been getting its fair share of load shedding.
Either they are mistaken or the City of Cape Town has revised its policy.
Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy for the City of Cape Town, talks to Refilwe Moloto to clarify matters.
Nassiep says the City operates according to certain defining principles.
Certain sites are excluded in terms of an agreement with the government, for example, Parliament.Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town
There are also defined areas within the CBD that are exempted from load shedding.
The following areas are exempted. Parts of the Foreshore, up to Green Point in terms of the stadium, most parts of Mouille Point, Roggebaai areas, parts of Tamboerskloof, including the Cableway area.Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town
It is an attempt to keep congestion at bay and to prevent security threats; one of the reasons the City exempts the CBD. But that could change, he says.
But any exemption falls out the window once we go past Stage 6, as a result of the city to needing to shed as much load as required by Eskom at that particular point in time.Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town does not follow an absolute rule when deciding the areas to exempt from load shedding.
It is largely dependent on which sub-stations are disconnected at a particular point in time and that will largely define the area that is exempted.Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town
He says the City is currently redefining the boundaries so that during the Festive Season, as much of the Tamboerskloof area as possible will be exempted.
Requests come in every day to exclude certain areas, he adds.
We do recognise the critical impact that load shedding is having.Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director of Energy - City of Cape Town
There are critical industries and tourism hotspots that are being considered for exemption.
He cites an example of a company like Afrox that produces medicinal oxygen, vital to healthcare.
The V&A Waterfront, for example, is currently not excluded, because they do have adequate generators to keep going - but it is a tourist hotspot, he says, and would be impacted if this failed.
Despite President Rampahosa's promise of no load shedding until 13 January, Nassiep says the City remains on high alert.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
Holiday road trip ahead? City offering free vehicle safety checks until Friday
CAR magazine technical consultant Nicol Louw runs through the vital checks you can get the experts to do and those to do yourself.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie murdered
The former Hard Livings leader was sitting in a car in front of his house in Salt River when someone sprayed it with bullets.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Giant cigarette butts on Cape beaches, don't toss your stompies!
Clive Amsel explains the Kick Butt Campaign to raise awareness around not throwing cigarette butts on the ground.Read More
His late mom fought to keep him alive. Today, he graduates cum laude at Stellies
He wasn't supposed to have been born, now Stellenbosch University grad Aphelele Angel Goldsmith has made it in more ways than one.Read More
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'
Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.Read More
Yolisa Matakata appointed new WC police commissioner
Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More
More from Politics
Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
A High Court judge has extended an interdict stopping law enforcement officials from issuing fines and harassing homeless people.Read More
Load shedding hampers Home Affairs services, but now back online we are assured
Department of Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, explains how the power outages affected services to verify identities.Read More
Mkhwebane fails to dodge personal costs order linked to Estina 'whitewash'
The High Court has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina Dairy Farm report ruling.Read More
'It's very difficult to imagine the EFF without Mr Malema'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the upcoming Economic Freedom Fighters National People’s Assembly starting on Friday.Read More
WC top cop Yolisa Matakata expected to stabilise policing in the province
Premier Alan Winde and ANC's Cameron Dugmore are behind Matakata, who's tasked with bringing stability to policing in the province.Read More
Donald Trump’s new SA ambassador Lana Marks talks trade, rugby and impeachment
Refilwe Moloto interviews Marks on her first visit to Cape Town since taking up her new role.Read More
Reserve Bank Governer: Our task is not to bail out Eskom or any SOEs
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago highlights responsibilities of Reserve Bank and why interest rates are a tool not policy objective.Read More
MEC Fritz hopes new WC top cop can help take politics out of community policing
W Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz discusses the new appointment of Yolisa Matakata as the top cop in the province.Read More
UK general election: Bad weather will affect turnout, but who will benefit?
UK correspondent Peter Anderson gives his take on what's described as UK's most significant election for a generation.Read More
Ministers of tourism and police launch joint tourist safety initiative
The tourism minister says the two departments are "excited" to work together over festive season, and also on a longer-term plan.Read More