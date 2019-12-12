Police investigating sabotage at Tutuka power station, says Eskom COO

The South African Police Service has launched an investigation into sabotage which took place at the Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Fresh claims of sabotage at Eskom emerged on Wednesday when President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed media at the parastatal's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Sandton.

Ramaphosa held an emergency meeting with ministers and the Eskom board and management to get a grasp of the issues affecting Eskom.

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says while the sabotage at Tutuka Power Station was not the primary cause of the load shedding, it did contribute to the situation.

When we initially went into stage 2 load shedding, we lost 10 units. Five of the breakdowns were boiler tube leaks but two of them were two units at Tutuka Power Station where we had the sabotage. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

The two units that we lost due to breakdowns were at Tutuka Power Station where we have identified sabotage. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

The sabotage has obviously been done by an individual or individuals with full knowledge of the station. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Oberholzer could not provide specific details about the act of sabotage as police are currently looking into the matter.

He has revealed that there have been acts of sabotage at two other power stations in the past.

This is not the first incident, there are some others as well. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

According to Oberholzer, Eskom management plans to install more surveillance cameras and additional security measures at all power stations and "critical and strategic assets".

At the same time, Oberholzer says finger-pointing will not help solve Eskom's problems.

He has hinted that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was targeting those implicated in Eskom's capacity crisis.

